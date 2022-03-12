Korra Obidi's marriage is on the verge of collapse and while Nigerians are hoping it gets fixed, a video of an important moment made the rounds on social media

In the video which was an Instagram live, Korra who is very free spirited was seen ordering her husband, Justin Dean around

A fan of Korra's mentioned that she was maltreating Justin and she explained that it's their way of messing with each other

From the moment Korra Obidi's husband, Justin Dean announced that they were getting a divorce a lot of people have bee trying to figure out when thing went sour between them.

The dancer and her husband have always painted the picture of a happy marriage and the crisis in her marriage shocked everyone.

I'm not maltreating him

In a video which has made the rounds on Instagram, Korra was seen ordering her husband to get her a jacket to cover up.

Justin brought the jacket and she expressed displeasure before throwing it back at him. Korra eventually accepted the jacket but pointed out that being a new mum makes the husband become a houseboy.

A follow-up of the video showed Korra explaining that she was not maltreating her husband because that is how they play with each other.

She also told her mentioned to Justin who was talking in the background about the fact that she was accused of maltreating him.

Watch the video below:

symplychi_oma:

"Really don’t see anything wrong with this though."

thedeltabeauty:

"This one na maltreatment Abi I nor know meaning of maltreatment ? "

dang_gisele:

"Listen in marriage, sometimes you argue, exchange hurtful words. You guys should stop this social media validation and FIX THIS if you can."

leaddyskincare:

"Why is she treating him like that?? Something you can’t try with an Igbo man ??"

likita_oma:

"Yes na.... As your private life is now a live television, what were you expecting?!!! "

Korra Obidi's hubby confronts her in the presence of their daughter

Korra Obidi's husband, Justin Dean, continued to shock Nigerians with his actions since he announced that he was ending their marriage.

Many refused to believe that Korra's marriage was in trouble until her sister dropped a statement that confirmed it.

A clip sighted online showed a recording of the Instagram live session of Justin and he was seen emphatically demanding that Korra repeat a statement she made.

