Kanayo. O. Kanayo keeps proving that despite his age, he is still able to so so many things young men do

A video which has made the rounds on social media showed the moment the actor washed his hands with an expensive drink into a bucket

Kanayo beamed with a huge smile on his face, and moved to the music playing in the background as people around hailed him

Popular Nollywood veteran, Kanayo. O. Kanayo has sparked reactions online after he was spotted chilling like the big boys in the club in a video.

The video which has made the rounds on Instagram showed the moment Kanayo washed his hands into a bowl, not with water, but with an expensive drink.

Nigerians react as Kanyo chills with big boys in club

Source: Instagram

The actor had a huge smile on his face as the people around hailed and cheered him on. He also swayed lightly to the song that was playing in the background.

The actor looked excited to be able to do something as luxurious as that.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Kanayo's video

sugar_kvng_:

"After a successful sacrifice "

kay__ace__:

"He’s living his best life."

ifeomaonye:

"I will never understand the concept behind this. I’d rather buy the drink for people on another table as show off than wash my hands with it as show off but you do with your money as you please."

iambolijay:

"Life is all about sacrifices."

richie.richie127:

"Who do Kanayo like this nah why why !!"

_hannys_hair:

"Since you guys have tagged him ritualist with his movies, he’s giving you ritualist content in real life….. life nah cruise."

igwefranknero:

"If na small boy, una nor go let person hear word say he dey waste money."

School kids appreciate Kanayo O. Kanayo for donating 20 marker boards

Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo clocked the big 60 and the celebration of the new age wasn’t just about merrymaking.

The Lionheart actor had promised to donate marker boards to the primary schools he attended in Enugu state.

Kanayo accompanied his post with a video showing the moment the blackboards in different classrooms were replaced with marker boards. The pupils equally extended their gratitude and appreciation to the actor.

