Kemi Afolabi has opened up in an interview about her battle with Lupus which is an incurable disease

Not only does the actress have four more years to live according to doctors, but she also spends over a million naira weekly on her medication

Nigerians have sympathized with the actress as they advised her to seek help and final healing from God

Earlier this year, actress Kemi Afolabi opened up about dealing with an incurable disease that was later discovered after so many hospitals had rejected her and she had been moved from place to place.

In an interview with media personality, Chude, Afolabi touched on how much staying alive gulps from her pocket and the number of years she has to live.

Kemi Afolabi spends over a million naira weekly to stay alive Photo credit: @chudeity

Source: Instagram

4 years to go for Afolabi

A tearful Afolabi revealed to Chude that her doctors gave her five more years to live in which she has already spent one.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She continued by explaining that Lupus is not curable and she has to be on medication for the rest of her life. Afolabi spends about N1.2m weekly just to stay alive.

“I have lupus. It’s not curable. You just have to take medications for the rest of your life. At a point I was exhausted after spending so much, I said i will stop and just wait for death to come ….but I brazed up for my daughter and have to continue spending the N1.2million on the medication doze weekly to survive….I have sold my cars, property, capital for business etc…..and Funke Akindele has been helpful, Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe and others reached out and have been there…but I still need more support to be able to continue with my medication…”

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Kemi Afolabi's predicament

wumitoriola:

"God’s report says you will live to declare the works of the Lord"

trulyoreka:

"This is not the time to believe that doctor's report. Believe only in what God says."

everywomansecret:

"She need to register for healing school with pastor Chris coming up live on the 18th of March, 2022. What God can not do does not exist. I can send her link to Register, God still heals."

kojeoriginals:

"People are going through a lot , May God continue to strength her and uphold her ❤️"

tolunimi_:

"She will live and not die. God is more than able to heal and to deliver. It is well with her in Jesus name."

ozeiza:

"This lady is going through this yet Internet bullies were after her? Oh God please give her strength to pull through."

Kemi Afolabi visits daughter in school despite ill health

The Nollywood actress' daughter is her best friend and she pulled a surprise during her visiting day.

Afolabi who opened up about battling an incurable disease in 2021 showered her child with accolades for being wiser than her age.

The movie star shared videos and photos on her page, and one of the clips showed the moment her daughter walked up to her from the hostel.

Source: Legit.ng