Actress Olaide Oyedeji has taken to social media to let people know that she's not living a luxurious life just because she resides in Germany

The actress disclosed that she's not insinuating that the fuel situation in Lagos is good but she is also facing the same thing

After disclosing how much she buys fuel, her husband added that the difference is that they aren't queuing up or fighting at fuel stations

Popular Nollywood actress Olaide Oyedeji has brought up the major reason why people should not bill her unnecessarily.

The actress who was filling up her car at a fuel station while her husband filmed noted that her video is not a means to justify what Lagosians are going through with fuel.

Olaide Oyedeji tells people not to bill her Photo credit: @officialolaideoyedeji

Source: Instagram

According to Olaide, she is also having it bad in Germany as she now for the first time in over a decade, buys fuel for N1,400 and would be spending a lot of money to fill her tank.

Olaide's husband who filmed the video also chipped in that the difference between the realities of both situations is that they aren't in queues for fuel and not fighting or struggling.

"Special announcement you didn’t pay for !!"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Olaide's statement

thetbell:

"But the way you are making money in Europe is not the way people are making money in Nigeria. It is well."

abimbolatemitope:

"There's no basis for comparison at all. I'm sure over there there are things you can buy with 10euros? What can 10naira buy you here? Nothing. Even satchet water now goes for 15naira per one."

hrm_adetola:

"Maybe you should come to Nigeria and work den fuel your car and buy good food see what remain in your pocket."

temitharyor:

"US and Canada are also complaining just that ours get to the media because so many other things aren't ok. Most basic things of life are hard to get here. Imagine not having light for days and you still get outrageous bill. So the difference is too clear."

Source: Legit.ng