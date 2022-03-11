AY welcomed his second child, Ayomide in Atlanta after 13 years of waiting and Nigerians rejoiced with him

After months of being away from home, the comedian has arrived Nigeria with his little bundle of joy, Ayomide

Some friends and family members of AY and his wife had their home decorated with balloons, wore matching shirts with cake and music to welcome Ayomide home

Popular Nigerian comedian, AY and his wife Mabel who welcomed their second child, Ayomide, in the US in January, have finally made their way back home.

The comedian shared a heartwarming video of how his newborn was received and welcomed by family and friends.

AY's daughter given special welcome reception Photo credit: @aycomedian

Welcome home Ayomide

The clip shared by AY started from the moment the cars designated to pick them from the airport left the house to the moment they were picked up and driven home.

At the house, AY's colleague, Real Warri Pikin, his brother and some other people had decorated the house with pink balloons, wore matching shirts with 'welcome home' inscriptions and also laid out enough food and treats.

Ayomide's room was also well set up and the entire crew rejoiced in excitement when AY and his family walked in.

Thanksgiving songs were played and the welcome party crew broke into indigenous dances with AY eventually joining in the merriment.

"In counting our blessings, we will never forget true friends and family like the Makuns, @medlinboss @realwarripikin @dv_hairsalon, and others. Thank you for the welcome home reception in honour of Ayomide."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to AY's video

mary.akpobome:

"God bless them!"

babarex0:

"Chai this is awesome. Oluwa u too much o. The joy is everything."

daddyshowkey:

"Congratulations and jubilation celebration in Our nation."

calistaokoronkwo:

"God be praised ! Welcome home, Ayomide."

uchennannanna:

"Thank You Jesus welcome home Ayomide."

adaoraukoh:

"So beautiful to watch ❤️❤️"

AY eases into daddy duties

Following the joyous announcement of the arrival of his second child, AY took to his Instagram page with a video as proof that he does everything in the house.

AY who had just served his wife breakfast in bed cleared up the plates and revealed that he has been the one doing the cooking, changing diapers, as well as holding the baby while his wife slept.

He continued by saying that if they were in Nigeria he would get people to do the work and some volunteers would even come forward.

Source: Legit.ng