Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi’s oyinbo husband, Justin Dean, revealed that he and his wife are parting ways days after welcoming their second child

Taking to his Instagram page, Justin announced their divorce and noted that he couldn’t take it anymore

Hours after the outburst, Korra's sister urged people to pray for them as the period is a stretching one for the couple

Popular dancer, Korra Obidi's oyinbo husband, Justin Dean took Nigerians by surprise after he revealed that they are getting divorced just a few days after welcoming their second child.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the doctor noted that things between him and Korra are over. Not stopping there, Justin added that he would not be treated a certain way any longer.

Korra's sister breaks silence

Source: Instagram

Korra's sister breaks silence

Korra Obidi's sister, Nancy Umeh took to social media with a post hinting that the news might be true.

She noted that marriages have their ups and downs and urged people to pray for Korra and her husband because the period is quite stretching for them.

Umeh added that they were up all day and night trying to work things out for the couple and they are both committed to their marriage.

Thanking people, Korra's sister added that she is positive that everything will be fine in the end.

Nigerians react to Korra's sister's statement

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to Korra's sister's statement

nechelyn_stella:

"I really don't believe."

petite_ace:

"Lol make Korra stop all this thing, we know marriage isn’t perfect but this is a publicity stunt."

kris_cindy:

"Internet will make you believe everything is perfect.. Pray for your perfect friends they hide a lot."

efe_sassy:

"Media stunt pray for who? Happy married life dears❤️"

abisoge_beautyplace:

"Ahhhhhh, I pray it can be sorted out ooo. No marriage is perfect."

Korra Obidi welcomes 2nd child

The ace Nigerian dancer is excited to become a mother for the second time and she expressed her excitement over it.

It is fascinating to know that Korra delivered the baby girl in their home via water birth as her husband went live on Facebook to record the emotional moment.

A family photo with the new baby has emerged online as Korra hinted that she caught her baby with her own hands.

