Big Brother Naija star Omashola has big dreams for his son, Eyitemi, even though the boy is still a little baby

The reality star shared a beautiful photo of the boy on his Instagram page to celebrate the fact that he is two months old

The ambitious father playfully rolled out a list of achievements his son will have which will in the end make him a grandfather

Big Brother Naija star, Omashola welcomed his son two months ago and the excited father has been keeping fans up to date on Instagram.

To mark the second month of being a father, Omashola shared a very adorable photo of his son as he expressed dismay at how quickly time flew past.

Omashola lists expectations as son clocks 2 months Photo credit: @sholzy23

Source: Instagram

The reality star jokingly added that very soon, the little boy will start school, win the World Cup for Nigeria, get a Forbes level girlfriend and he will end up being a grandfather.

"Eyitemi is 2months old today, just now now, very soon he will start school and join a football academy and focus on winning the World Cup for Nigeria, get a Forbes level girlfriend and make babies, growing too fast.. I’m going to be a grandpa pretty soon ‍♂️My Son Eyitemi Daniel Oburoh."

Nigerians react to Omashola's declarations

aify_theresa:

" grandpa ... he is so cute."

lekan_kingkong:

"❤️❤️❤️ keep growing in God’s wisdom, knowledge and understanding daddy’s boy."

esther_biade:

"Daddy slow down now, let him spend all your money first, He looks so cute, May God keep him to achieve all these and make you a proud papa."

adau_themodel:

"Thinking too far ahead here mate. congratulations and welcome to fatherhood. Enjoy every moment fam."

damilolabilly:

"May he achieve every good thing you wish for him."

myasbeauty_place:

"Now now, you are getting ready to be a grandpa, Oma be calmer down na"

real_tina4.u:

"Amen to your heart desires.. So shall it be "

Omashola’s fiancée gets emotional his mother bathes their newborn son the African way

BBNaija 2019 star, Omashola Kola Oburoh, shared one of his dreams come true with fans after he became a father.

Omashola posted a video of his mother performing her grandma duties as she bathed his newborn son the African way.

However, the exercise left the baby boy in tears and his ‘oyinbo’ mother was seen getting emotional in the background and seemed to be wiping tears off her face.

