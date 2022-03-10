Harrysong has taken to social media again to reveal that the lady with an intimate video of him has refused to let him be

The singer had earlier taken to Instagram to give Nigerians a heads up and not be caught unawares if a scandal about him erupts

In the screenshot Harrysong shared, the lady still threatened to send the video to bloggers who carried his cry for help

Nigerian singer and Alter Plate artiste Harrysong has opened up to his fans and followers on an imminent indecent scandal against him, which could surface any time soon.

Harrysong, in a statement he shared via his Instastory, revealed the incident happened six years ago and was between himself and a runs girl.

Harrysong's blackmailer refuses to let him have peace Photo credit: @iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

I haven't finished with you

Despite the fact that Harrysong has put out a disclaimer beforehand, it is still not enough to stop his blackmailer, who he claimed to have paid at different times, from threatening to drop the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the conversation shared by the singer, the lady noted that his confession to the world doesn't change anything and she is not done with bim yet.

A helpless Harrysong was shocked that the lady found him again and pointed out that he only has his wife to explain things to.

He then promised that the lady who obviously lacks the fear of God and turned him into money giving machine will hear from him soon enough.

The singer also noted that he is not scared of the imminent scandal, but he's just glad that he came out to the public on the matter first.

"Not that I am scared, I am just glad I came to you guys first. I swear I no go fu*ck again."

See the post below:

Lady blackmailing Harrysong refuses to back down Photo credit: @iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

Harrysong addresses haters on social media

Harrysong earlier gave a shout-out to his frenemies as he noted that they are the ones that keep him pushing for more.

The singer stated that he wouldn't have achieved as much as he did if not for people like that. According to him, the constant push of hate, envy, and jealousy motivate him.

The father of one then begged such people not to stop, adding that he needs more of their stupidity and empty backbiting venoms.

According to him, he knows they are working hard to see him fail but he is also a rock that is hard to crack.

Source: Legit.ng