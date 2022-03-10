Nigerian singer Simi has revealed on social media that her mum loves to complain about outfits on other people's kids just like a typical Yoruba woman

The singer in reaction to the clip of a woman complaining about the choice of her daughter's dress narrated how she disappointed her mum

Simi disclosed that she attended her mum's 60th birthday service in a strapless dress and the woman might still be holding a grudge against her

Simi likes to call out and drag her mum who is a typical Yoruba woman on social media. This time, the singer narrated the one time her mode of dressing didn't please her mum.

Simi's revelation was a reaction to a viral clip of a Yoruba mother cautioning her daughter while lamenting about her choice of outfit.

Leave other people's children alone

In a post shared by the singer, she pointed out how Nigerian mums advise their daughters against wearing revealing dresses so that they can find good husbands, whereas the good husband like their bodies open.

Simi then went on to narrate how she showed up for her mum's 60th birthday service in the church in a strapless dress and it got so bad that she won't be surprised if she hasn't been forgiven.

According to the singer, her mum said some were talking about she always corrects other people's children's dressing and Simi advised her to leave other people's kids alone.

Simi noted that her mum now wears mini gowns once in a while.

