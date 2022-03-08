Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media to ask a question about the final abode of souls which has been eating her up

In a video shared by the actress, she pointed out that everyone knows where heaven is but can't exactly reveal where hell is located

While some fans of the actress used their religious knowledge to back their replies, others told her to look for the viral mummy G.O

Popular actress, Iyabo Ojo has got people dropping different religious takes after she asked an important question.

The mum of two in a video on her page while doing her makeup disclosed that everyone seems to know the location of heaven and then proceeded to ask where hell is.

Iyabo Ojo says she has been bothered about the location of hell Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

The people in the room with the actress had no idea as she asked them if they have an idea. Iyabo also pointed out that she knows hell is real but she is bothered that nobody knows where hell is.

"Does anyone know exactly where hell is? Is the location in the Bible, I’m just curious."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians reply Iyabo Ojo

koredebello:

"Heaven is wherever God’s presence is and Hell is wherever it’s not. That’s why we can experience Heaven on earth or literally live in hell. Your environment could be going through hell but if the Spirit lives in you, you’re in Heaven "

ayabaoduoye:

"Hell is Nigeria..... Nigeria is the hell. From the situation of things now."

wowaccessorries:

"Mummy GO has gone to HELL and HEAVEN. Lets ask her for the address."

qwin_sammie:

"Let's ask mummy GO, she was once there she sat with Lucifer face to face."

thytribe:

"Usually beneath the earth, the term hell refers to the underworld, a deep pit or distant land of shadows where the dead are gathered."

