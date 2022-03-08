Davido invited all his baby mamas to his London O2 concert and Nigerians were glad when they saw his third baby mama Chioma in the mix

For weeks now, the couple have been stirring speculations that they might have dropped their differences and reconciled

Papa and mama Ifeanyi were spotted at a London club and their 'shippers' are more than glad that they are together

Davido's third baby mama, Chioma attended his recent O2 concert and the singer personally received her and his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Even though both parties never opened up on separating, Nigerians think that they have rekindled their love after months of difference.

Fans happy as Davido and Chioma chill together Photo credit: @davido/@thetattleroomng

Davido's concert was sold out and the singer who has been splurging money has been spotted with Chioma at a London club.

The couple sat side by side as they vibed to his music playing in the background.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido and Chioma's video

ujuonyekah2022:

" Chividodey are strongly back together haters how far ya all go cry in peace."

realtor_ray21:

"We love them together."

ijeoma.nwankpa:

"They can't live without each other, just support them haters."

officialhelena9th:

"We love them together. Let them be."

vivienbraide:

"He should marry her already. We love them together"

euchariaomajack:

"What God can not do dose not exist amen togetherness forever amen "

lomandy105:

"Very very soon @thechefchi go born second born for @davido .very smart mature girl.only the patient will conquer all."

ivyobas17:

"Men will always go back/stay with the woman who gives him peace of mind."

Davido sings assurance to Chioma in London

Speculations that music superstar, Davido and Chioma got back together have continued to gather momentum in the last couple of months but a new twist about it emerged.

The DMW boss was seen singing passionately to one of his popular songs dedicated to Chioma, Assurance, at what looked like the after party of his mega concert at the London O2 Arena.

Video from the interesting singing and vibing session emerged on social media and fans could not take their eyes off it as they expressed great joy in seeing Ifeanyi's parents back together.

