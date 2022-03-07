The young boy Wizkid promised to help who eventually messed up, Ahmed has revealed why he has not been able to reach the singer

Hours after the boy shared a disturbing post online which got many to conclude that he was depressed, he went on Instagram live

According to Ahmed, Wizkid's personal assistant has been preventing him from speaking with the singer and also refused to let him have physical access

The young rapper from Wizkid's show in 2017 who resurfaced recently has revealed that he has still not been able to meet or see the singer.

In a video sighted online, the young boy went on Instagram live and disclosed to those who watched that people have been blocking his access.

Ahmed reveals he was embarrassed and insulted. Photo credit: @ahmed_starboy.a/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

People around him don't want me with him

According to Ahmed, people around Wizkid don't want him to be with him because even though he told his PA to give him his number, he refused.

He noted that the PA lied to him when he eventually called and he had to ask if he has done anything wrong to them as Wizkid's crew.

Ahmed continued by saying that he's not depending on anyone but he has been told not to go for any show or do any music.

He also added that he was embarrassed and insulted the last time he showed up at Wizkid's show, before breaking down in tears.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Ahmed's video

debbiequality_prints:

"Why person go dey jobless like this. Wizkid na ur papa??"

gladys.odey:

"Since you came out to social media complaining about wizkid and refuse to move on with your life, how many people done help you? The other day you threatened us that you will kill yourself, today again another story."

nurse_toniaa:

"I love the way Wizzy remains silent on this boy’s case."

yourssincerly_levilee:

"Wizkid haters should contribute money and send him to school after insulting wizkid when this boy was lying unprovoked. Yall gave him the attention now pay his tuition."

Ahmed drops disturbing post

The young boy whom Wizkid promised to give N10 million worth of recording deal in 2017 stirred massive reactions online yet again.

Ahmed said he had to register himself in a public secondary school after Wizkid stopped paying his fees and he is not out to publicly dig the superstar.

He further declared his love for Wizkid and apologised to him before dropping a suicidal hint.

Source: Legit.ng