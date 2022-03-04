Veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji is well-loved for her soft approach to life as well as minding her business

The actress' physical appearance is also something that amazes people and she recently flaunted it for all to see

Genevieve donned a two-piece sports outfit as she stood in front of a mirror while admiring herself

Popular veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has taken to social media to flaunt her banging body at 42.

The movie star who looks almost nothing like her age wore two-piece sportswear as she admired her frame in front of a mirror.

Genevieve Nnaji stirs reactions with her body Photo credit: @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Nigerians gush over Genevieve Nnaji

official_glory98:

"I am just 25 and I look like a duplex God, who invented bread bikonu?"

donpv_official:

"This is a natural body... No be doctor do am na God."

kateys_interiors:

"She looks so innocent and petite . So cute❤️"

juisy_cumin_aphrodisiac:

"Good genes and money "

16forever_cosmetics:

"Forever young "

crownthecook_:

"I Pity girls who do as*s Sha when you get older you will wish you kept your old body.. Genevieve looking young and pretty "

Genevieve Nnaji shares rare photo of her father on his 86th birthday

The much loved Nigerian actress showcased her father on social media by posting a rare photo of him.

On January 13, 2022, Genevieve took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her father on his birthday.

The simple snap showed the old man having bread and tea. Genevieve then accompanied the photo with a simple caption revealing that he had clocked 86.

According to her, her father was 86 years strong. The post about her father soon went viral despite the actress deleting it not long after.

A lot of social media users gushed over her dad and commented on his good looks.

Genevieve shows off natural beauty of her and sisters

Genevieve shared a photo with her sisters rocking their natural hair with no makeup on.

While there were features of similarities among the women, one thing stood out. The women were already having grey hairs which was what the actress wanted to show her followers.

Noting they are sisters, Genevieve says the grey area is where they play in.

Source: Legit.ng