Popular crossdresser Bobrisky was seen with BBNaija 2021 winner, Whitemoney and veteran singer Charly Boy

Whitemoney and Bob looked excited to see each other in the video, while Charly Boy known for his eccentric nature put up a goofy face

Regardless of what the link up was about, fans of Whitemomy are not comfortable with the meeting because of Bobrisky's reputation

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky is well known for falling out with people and dragging/shading them on social media afterwards.

The crossdresser was spotted in a video with Big Brother Naija 2021 winner, Whitemoney and controversial veteran singer, Charly Boy.

Whitemoney meets Bobrisky and Charly Boy Photo credit: @poshjournal

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky and the reality star looked excited to see each other as they hailed themselves in the video.

Bob who held the camera also tilted the phone towards Charly Boy who in his usual manner, dropped an evil laughter before making a goofy face.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Bobrisky and Whitemoney's linkup

sleekvalerie:

"This combo get as e be"

adexbee:

"Fight go soon happen."

modupegramlife:

"That's a very weird combination."

officialmom_a:

"I don't like this combo‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

izyskreamychic:

"Them be like twins "

stella_marisbby:

"Dey wan act king of boys 3"

bugattsexy:

"Tomorrow he will attack him oooo saying he made him popular I tire for aunty bob."

meklos18:

"Hmmmmm I no support this combo @whitemoney__ mazi pls run away from them oooh."

1st_chidiuso:

"@whitemoney__ when Bobrisky go drag your Asssss I no go follow to fan defense oooh"

Nigerians raise concern over the size of Bobrisky's head

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky got people talking yet again because of his physical appearance which changed overnight.

In a video sighted online, the socialite who donned a gorgeous outfit with full makeup on, was seen dancing to a song which played in the background.

Nigerians have realized that most of the cash celebrities show off online are borrowed and they are sure that after the stunt, Bobrisky would return the bundles of cash to the owner.

One thing that people however noticed was that the size of Bobrisky's head and face seemed to have increased.

Source: Legit.ng