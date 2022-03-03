A Nigerian Twitter personality recent came under fire after he claimed Wizkid's MIL album is overrated as a lot of artists dropped dope albums

American rapper 6lack, in his reaction, defended the Nigerian international singer as he stated that Wizkid dropped the best album during the lockdown

The statement has since sparked reactions on social media, with many Nigerians coming to the defence of Wizkid's album

A debate has been stirred on social media after a popular Twitter personality made a bold claim about Wizkid's Made In Lagos (MIL) album.

The Twitter user identified Daniel Regha claimed Wizkid's album is overrated as Nigerian artists released other dope projects.

Rapper 6lack reacts to troll's comment over MIL album. Photo: @wizkidayo/ @slack

He wrote:

''No disrespect to Wizkid but his "Made In Lagos" music album is ¤verrated, truth be told his album !sn't the best in 2020. A lot of Nigerian artistes including upcoming ones dropped dope albums but are barely applauded cos polit!cs & fav¤urit!sm runs in the music industry...''

The statement has since sparked massive reactions on social media, with American rapper 6lack coming to Wizkid's defence.

6lack stated that Wizkid's Made In Lagos album is the best album to be dropped during the lockdown.

"Also @Wizkidayo dropped the best album during this pandemic, of any genre," 6lack said.

Nigerians react to claim that Wizkid's Made In Lagos album is overrated

Hephdel:

"How do you do this thing Daniel. Like how do you always find a way to be successfully stupid in ur tweets. Honestly I applaud ur dedication."

Gbenga_OG:

"At what point as Nigerian do we collectively block and report Regha as a bot. Wiz kid FC do it for us all."

Ileolataiwo:

"Be like say na to chase am Comot this Twitter go make am happy ."

YungTg4:

"Guy I don dey monitor your tweet since last week , you're always on point but u usually end ur point brainlessly with your big nose ."

Wizkid's Made In Lagos was dropped in 2020 with notable songs like Essense featuring Tems, Smile featuring H.E.R, among others.

Of all the tracks on the album, Essence by Wizkid ft Tems is the biggest song, and it was named the song of the summer in 2021, according to Rolling stone.

Even though the album was released in 2020, it continues to trend even in 2022.

