James Brown is hell bent on transferring whatever he learns in the UK to Nigerians as he shares different hilarious videos

The crossdreser who has only spent a couple of weeks in London recently decide to teach people the correct pronunciation of 'isn't it'

According to James, he was taught how to say the word, but the highlight of the video was the hilarious nationality tag he gave himself

For most people born in the UK, they are referred to as British, but for James Brown, he is a Britishian and he made this know during one of his hilarious lectures.

The crossdresser who out of the goodness of his heart took it upon himself to teach Nigerians how to speak proper English dropped yet another video.

James Brown drops new tutorial video Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

While James struggled with the correct British pronunciation of 'isn't it', the person behind the camera could not stop themself from laughing.

After his ceermonious lecture, James disclosed that since he is a student, he just had to pass the knowledge to others.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to James Brown's video

jones_mil:

"Soon enough, his English is going to be perfect… give him time.. his confidence would make him learn fast."

tayogold1:

"His English has improved"

miss.bna:

"It's Brits, not Britishians oga James"

bii_beautylounge:

"Na the person wey hold the camera I blame"

teeto__olayeni:

"The person recording sef is trying so hard to hold the laugh"

nero_brooklyn:

"We don enter one chance."

rita_of_grace:

"Lmao!!!!! This guy is just hilarious!!!!!what is this"

James Brown says he won't attend Davido's show

Controversial crossdresser, James Brown, gave assurances that he wouldn’t be among those attending Davido’s O2 Arena show set to go down on March 5.

The effeminate celebrity who is currently based in the UK addressed the issue in a video post directed at those who have been asking if he intends to make an appearance at the show.

Explaining the reason for his decision to miss out, Brown disclosed that the 30 BG musician blocked him on social media even before he became a famous crossdresser.

