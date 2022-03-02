An online user recently called out Daddy Freeze for flaunting an expensive gift on social media, claiming it was the reason people engaged in money ritual

In his response, Freeze said people have been doing money rituals before the coming of social media

Freeze added that he didn't do money ritual as he revealed how he makes his money while stressing that the troll was only envious of his lifestyle

Nigerian On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, has responded to a follower who called him out on social media for flaunting an expensive gift.

The follower claimed sharing photos of expensive gifts on social media was the reason for the rise in the rate of money ritual.

Daddy Freeze knocks troll who called him out for flaunting an expensive watch. Credit: Daddy Freeze

Source: Instagram

Freeze, who shared a picture of a wristwatch worth £20k on his wrist, said it was a gift.

The On-Air personality, who is the brain behind the Free The Sheeple movement, stressed that people have been doing money rituals before the coming of social media.

He wrote on his page:

"I don’t do money rituals, I preach the word of God, have very active social media platforms and I am a forex trader. Do the things I do and money will come. Stop hiding under stones to showcase your benightedness."

Check Daddy Freeze's post below:

Nigerians react to Daddy Freeze's comment

Nigerians took to the comment section to react to Daddy Freeze's post, and Legit.ng captured some reactions.

See them below:

ebesco wrote:

"U don dey defend nw till case change to hush kind again.. u fall out camera nd flash lights dey speak english.''

Make it_tooeasy wrote:

"It’s not about being envious sir, sometimes you seem very materialistic which isn’t Christlike. Moreover after the whole Hushpuppi debacle I had hoped you’d be wiser about those you choose to relate with. Do you know how many kids Tobi and his cohorts have put in to debt?"

olubisivalerymichel wrote:

"Bro learn from your whilom experience and stop defending people with whom you associate by interest ... na so you defend hush for radio like say na your brother, remember you were saved from that situation by the skin of your nose. Be wise bro!"

bee_notch wrote:

"So if you did money ritual you go tell us lmao."

Daddy Freeze challenges Pastor David Ibiyeomie to debate on tithing

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial Nigerian celebrity Daddy Freeze went on social media to challenge Pastor David Ibiyeomie to a public debate on tithing.

The media personality shared a post where the preacher was credited as saying that not paying tithes is criminal, punishable and attracts curses.

Taking to his Instagram page, Freeze noted that blogs might have misquoted the pastor and that a public debate with him would be a chance to share his thoughts on the topic.

Source: Legit.ng