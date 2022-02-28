A man has made it known that he is not pleased with the fact that Omoni Oboli dared to repeat a pair of shoes on three different outfits

The actress had shared a video and the troll took to the comment section to call her out as he noted that a celebrity shouldn't repeat accessories

In a reply to him, Omoni disclosed that since she owns the shoe, she will rock it all year long if she wants to

Popular actress, Omoni Oboli has taken out time to reply a troll who decided to call her out for repeating a pair of shoes with three different outfits.

The actress shared a feel good video and the man sis not hesitate to voice out his displeasure in the comment section.

Man calls out Omoni Oboli on social media Photo credit: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

Omoni Oboli replies troll

According to Omoni, she confidently owns her shoes and she can decided to wear them everyday of the year if she feels like it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She however sarcastically thanked the troll for being observant and sent him love despite his rude statement.

See the exchange below:

Nigerians react to exchange between Omoni Oboli and troll

i_am_zorah:

"I am finding hard to understand the rationale behind wearing an outfit once ? Guy I will wear my favorite shoe untill it sees me and start running rich or not."

ebycandi:

"Her shoes she allowed to wear it till Jesus come"

owominireee:

"On top of somebody’s shoes that she bought with her money? well deserved response though."

kunnumis:

"Can't even write properly, trolling people should be the least of that person's worries.. he should focus on how to write better sentences abeg."

faith_babythriftstore:

"Celebrity status means she should throw her shoes away after wearing? Some people no well true true."

Omoni Oboli replies lady who bashed her for ignoring plea for funds

Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli revealed what went down between her and an entitled fan who asked her for money in her DM.

In the old message from 2020, the lady had asked Omoni for financial assistance because her husband lost his job during COVID-19 while her child was sick.

The same lady then sent another message to the actress in January 2022 where she sarcastically thanked her for ignoring her message. The lady added that she had waited for Omoni’s credit alert all day and that the actress’ lack of response taught her not to depend on anyone.

Source: Legit.ng