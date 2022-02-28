The world is currently paying attention to the Russian war against Ukraine and Yul Edochie has reminded Nigerians of their current predicament

The actor shared a tweet where he urged people not to lose sight of the unbearable hardship in the country

Edochie noted that food prices are skyrocketing and for just ordinary N100, a life might go to waste

As the world continues to stand in solidarity with and worry about the Russian war against Ukraine, Yul Edochie thinks Nigerians also have a lot to worry about.

The Nollywood actor took to his Twitter handle to urge Nigerians not to forget the hardship they are currently facing in the country.

Yul Edochie advises Nigerians not to forget the situation in the country Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to him, people are being killed every day by robbers and bandits, and the prices of food in the market keep going up.

Edochie also pointed out how easy it is for someone to kill another just for the meagre sum of N100 to feed.

"As we worry about Ukraine, we must not lose sight of the situation in our own country. The hardship is unbearable. People are being killed everyday like flies either by robbers or bandits. Food prices are skyrocketing. For 100 naira someone can take your life just to feed himself."

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie's tweet

@Paschal97396729:

"It's unfortunate."

@hansumcib:

"Good morning and happy new week brother @YulEdochie you're so right.. We have our challenges here in our country, it is important we don't loose focus."

@lawenzino:

"You can say that again bro. We Nigerians are often quick to forget. Yes we stand with Ukraine but we must to loose sight of the hashtag #NotobadGovernment"

@chimizeAkalazu:

"You've said it, we've our own issue at hand Ukraine and Russia shouldn't have been our major concern right now, the hardship this country is enough reason for us to not be concerned."

@Elder26347495:

"God bless you Yul, out condition here is worst than that of Ukrainians. Police and military men are wasting the life innocent of citizens in nigeria here and we're talking about Ukraine. Sorry for Nigeria."

