Kemi Olunloyo has taken to social media to reveal that Big Brother Naija star, Tacha, is suffering from depression even though she's masking her pain

The journalist urged the reality star to seek professional help before she is pushed to do something drastic

Olunloyo also called out Tacha's fans for attacking her and disclosed that her account has been flagged to be suspended on Twitter

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, is in the news again and this time, she has shown concern over the mental health of Big Brother Naija star, Tacha.

Taking to her Twitter page, Olunloyo revealed to all that Tacha has been battling depression even though she looks happy and hides the pain well.

Kemi Olunloyo says Tacha's fans have been attacking her

Source: Instagram

Kemi Olunloyo shows concern for Tacha's well-being

The journalist advised the reality star to take care of her mental health and seek professional help as soon as possible.

"Tacha of #BBNaija is suffering from depression. Smiles may hide pain inside when things become overwhelming. If you need help see a psychiatrist. Mental health is really important. Untreated depression leads to suicide. Take care of yourself Tacha"

See the post below:

Sighting an example of the late South African rapper, Riky Rick who took his own life, Olunloyo noted that Tacha's fans are attacking her instead of advising their fave.

The journalist's Twitter account is close to being suspended because it has been flagged due to reports.

View tweet below:

Kemi attacks Erica

In another post sighted on Instagram, Olunloyo questioned what Erica does beyond getting famous for being a public disgrace on the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition.

Nigerians react to Kemi Olunloyo's claims

@opemipozy:

"Tacha is still giving you sleepless night after 3years this woman needs help."

@akhigbe_judith:

"Hmmm.. This isn’t journalism again, it’s privacy infringement... there’s no claim stating that she is in fact suffering from depression, and even if she is, posting this here is violation her private life... you’re engaging in computerized ‘aproko’ and tagging it as journalism."

@seerondo:

"Mummy kemi olunloyo I dey with you gidigba.. don't mind what people are saying about you."

@Lilianezekiels:

"How do you know that Tacha is suffering from depression? Even if she is I'm very sure she'll get the help she needs."

Tacha explains why she is single

The former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem housemate gave fans yet another revelation about her personal life.

Tacha engaged a fan who cared to know about when she will start considering going on dates.

The fan asked the reality star an innocent question about her relationship status and she replied that she hasn't found a man that is richer than herself.

