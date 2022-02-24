Lateef Adedimeji has been cast to play the role of the ex-governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a new movie and he is excited about it

The actor revealed that he has no idea why such roles come to him as this would be his fourth biopic since Mainframe's Ayinla

Adedimeji also noted that this fourth biopic is a tough one for him because Tinubu himself might have a few things to say about his interpretation

Nollywood star, Lateef Adedimeji, is one of the highly talented and most sought after actors in the industry currently.

This of course stems from the fact that the actor knows his onions and delivers on every role played, such as Mainframe's Ayinla.

From Ayinla to Tinubu

Fans of the actor thought he had done the most when he played the Ayinla role, but now Adedimeji has landed the lead role in the upcoming biopic of ex-governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In an interview with The Nation, the actor revealed that the movie would be life-defining because it is a tough one.

According to Lateef, Asiwaju himself will see his interpretation and even pass judgement, a fact which has been ringing in his head.

He further noted that he has no idea why he keeps being called to play these roles, but he believes it is the versatility and being able to key into other people and bring the character to life.

The actor submitted:

"That is you being an actor. Studying other people and making sure that you can drop you at a time you need to play them and bring them into reality."

A video of the actor on set was also sighted on Instagram as he donned the signature cap and glasses of the politician.

Nigerians react to Adedimeji's post

ms_praisedavies:

"I'm soo looking forward to this!"

officialsheddy_1010:

'Abeg tell him to shift I wan Check person whey dey inside signboard."

aminatatolagbe:

"t's his seriousness for me."

