Following James Brown's relocation to the UK, Bobrisky has been fighting everyone who tried to stop him from trolling his junior colleague

Writer Solomon Buchi is one of those people and Bobrisky decided to drag him and even shared proof of chats he had with Buchi in the past

Buchi has finally replied to Bobrisky with a lengthy and heavily worded post on Twitter where he equally dragged the crossdresser for filth

Solomon Buchi decided to reply to Bobrisky because according to him, silence enables nonsense and the crossdresser is fond of broke-shaming anyone who confronts his buffoonery.

Bobrisky had earlier taken to social media to drag the writer for defending James Brown and noted that he had sent money to him in the past.

Solomon Buchi says Bobrisky never employed him Photo credit: @solomon_buchi/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

I never asked you for money, Buchi tells Bob

Buchi, first of all, cleared the air over the money that he received from Bobrisky which was out of the crossdresser's kindness and well appreciated.

He however noted that neither he nor his voice would be bought because Bobrisky gave him money and he is too tough to be tossed around like a toy.

Buchi further noted that Bob couldn't pay for his ghostwriting services and would rather spend money on superficial things which made him give him space.

The writer reiterated that he was never in Bobrisky's employment and would rather beg around than be at the mercy of a vindictive and emptily arrogant individual.

The rest of Buchi's tweets highlight the different ways Bobrisky has burnt bridges, used social media to bully people and lie through his teeth to turn situations to suit his narrative.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Buchi's tweet

@Ayercy:

"You forgot to add love and light"

@Nkemchor_:

"Which one is love you? You dey pour hot coal for person head dey say love you chineke nna."

@mossymen:

"To show face without filters? Jeez, bro there will be absolutely nothing to see. There can be no love in this Buchi... Let him stay on his lane."

@HembaorLucia:

"Wahala for una wey dey do busines with bob."

I made James Brown who he is today

The battle between Nigerian crossdressers, Bobrisky and James Brown, has continued to dominate the social media space.

After incessantly dragging James Brown online, Bobrisky got on an Instagram live with media personality, Daddy Freeze, to share more.

During the interview, Bob stated that he is the one who made James Brown who he is and recounted how he invited him to his house, gave him money and posted him on social media in the past.

