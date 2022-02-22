Zlatan has taken to social media with a video of a beautiful baby girl whom he claimed as his second child

The Bolanle crooner who already has a one year old son, Shiloh called the baby his and revealed that he still has 8 more kids to go

While some people bashed the singer for joining the baby daddy club, others could not get over how beautiful his daughter is

Looks like popular singer, Zlatan decided to have his second child away from the prying eyes of the public and social media.

The singer recently took to his Instagram story channel with a short clip of a beautiful baby girl sitting on a chair.

Nigerians react as Zlatan shows off second child Photo credit: @zlztan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Zlatan played with the baby who seemed oblivious of the camera and in his caption, noted that she's his second child and he still has eight more kids to go.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

wendy_adamma:

"8 more from ten baby mamas Abi ???"

lady_nonso:

"Her mum must be really pretty."

tinywale:

"I bet you Zlatan , for dis game of giving birth to plenty kids , you nor fit win Ubifranklin no cap "

leaddyskincare:

"Ahhhh...Where did Zlatan see fine baby?"

edoziemcv:

"This baby too fine for him."

happy__juliet:

"Can this please stop???. Kids are NOT furniture pieces, the effects of this will eventually affect the whole society, STOP."

gen_nacho:

"Just complete the squad make am 11."

harkinsanmeeh:

"Be like say he just confirm with DNA test ni "

Zlatan's son picks cheese balls over dollars

Rap music star, Zlatan Ibile spent time with his son, Shiloh, and he filmed a short video of their time together.

The Bolanle crooner took to his Instagram page with a video showing the moment he gave his one-year-old son an opportunity to choose from two packs of cheese balls or a massive stack of dollar bills.

However, little Shiloh seemed determined to go after the cheese balls as he refused to bulge even after his dad tried to divert his attention to the money.

Sharing the funny video, Zlatan hilariously noted that a girl child would have chosen money over snacks.

Source: Legit.ng