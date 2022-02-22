Mercy Johnson is proud of how well she's raisisng her four children, especially her first daughter, Purity

The actress has taken to social media to gush over how responsible Purity is despite the fact that she's just nine

In the video Mercy shared, the young girl was seen backing her last sibling, tending to her and the actress reveals that she unconsciously stands up for others

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson is very protective of her four children and it looks like her first child and daughter, Purity is also growing up to be just that.

The Nollywood star recently shared a post on her Instagram page where she gushed proudly over 9-year-old Purity and her sense of responsibility.

Mercy Johnson praises Purity for taking care of her siblings Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

She unconsciously takes care of them

Mercy shared a video where Purity was seen carrying her last sibling Divine on her back in a bid to get her to sleep.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In another clip, the 9-year-old carried her baby sister on her chest as she patted her down to sleep on the bed as her brother enjoyed his sleep.

While her two younger siblings, Henry and Angel enjoyed their swimming time at the pool, Purity had to hold Divine to swim.

The little toddler held on tightly to her big sister who made sure that they also had fun away from the other two.

"Always so proud of her❤️ @theokojiekids ….Purity❤️ She unconsciously takes care of them and stands up for them at all times.I am so emotional about this."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

georginaibeh:

"Purity ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

feyisayorichards:

"First daughters are always soooooooo motherly"

mimiofficial11:

"God bless us that are elder sisters we always take good care of our younger ones "

blizzsom:

"This makes me smile...and can't wait to have my own little ones to light up my life...she's such a lovely big sis."

christychimezie:

"See my purity is a big girl. With so much love and care❤️❤️❤️"

Mercy Johnson shows off kids with multiple sport medals

The actress kids participated in their school's inter-house sports competition and they won several medals.

In a video sighted on her page, Mercy arranged her three older kids in a single file with their medals displayed on their necks.

She happily danced behind them while her last baby with obviously no medal took the shine as she danced in front of her siblings.

Source: Legit.ng