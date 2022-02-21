Cute Abiola has made one of his crew members, Aremu a very happy man after he decided to reward his loyalty

In a video shared by the comedian, he was sighted with Aremu and some other people as they checked out a car

When the young man was informed that the car is his, he laughed in disbelief and told his people not to prank him before eventually believing and breaking down in tears

One of Cute Abiola's crew members, Aremu recently reaped the rewards of being loyal to the hustle of the comedian.

Abiola went out of his way to get the young man a new car and he took to social media to share a video of the presentation.

Cute Abiola's crew member was in tears after the comedian gifted him a car. Photo credit: @thecuteabiola

Thanks for always

In the video the comedian shared, he was seen with Aremu and other people, presumably his workers, as they checked out the engine of a car.

Shortly after, Abiola informed Aremu that he owns the car which was met with the laughter of disbelief.

The surprised crew member thought the whole experience was a prank until everyone assured him that it was not.

Immediately after, he jumped up for joy and ran to check the interior of the car before prostrating on the floor as a sign of gratitude to his boss.

Eventually overwhelmed by emotions, Aremu broke down in tears as his boss held him while others looked on.

"Love this guy ❤️ @aremu_olami (thanks always) congratulations."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

sirbalocomedy_:

"God bless you ogami. You will never fall in Jesus name."

therealbarryjhay:

"This did melt my heart ❤️"

oluwatobi_adekoya:

"Biola May God bless your good heart congratulations @aremu_olami."

ogajazzyk:

" God bless you world best @thecuteabiola."

realmetifeori:

"Congratulations @aremu_olami. More blessings @thecuteabiola."

