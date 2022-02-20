E-money's 40th birthday party has been the talk of social media seeing as the event pulled many influential people

The billionaire's party was graced by kings, celebrities and his other billionaire friends who spent money anyhow

Davido, Peruzzi and Teni thrilled guests at the event, while Obi Cubana waspotted grooving ata point in the party

Nigerians will not forget E-money's 40th birthday party in a hurry seeing as it delivered what the billionaire promised it would.

As expected, influential people came through for the businessman and the party quickly turned into a star-studded event.

E-money's friends throw money in the air at his birthday party Photo credit: @goldmynetv

Lagos party of the year yet

Kings showed up for E-money, Igwe Chukwudi Agwuna of Enungwu ukwu umunrin kingdom made a grand entrance.

Oba Saheed Elegushi also came through for the billionaire.

Man of the year with the Oba doings, Obi Cubana was spotted showing off his dance skills at the party.

Musicians, Davido, Teni, Skibii, and Peruzzi stormed E-money's lavish event and gave electrifying performances.

E-money's friends join him on the dancefloor and cover him with bundles of money. Some of them made the crisp notes rain on everybody around the billionaire.

E-money's huge castle birthday cake was also a centre of attraction, it was about 5 towers tall and decorated with several photos of the businessman.

Nigerians react

__bolarinwa:

"Sweet performance."

stephaniealbert64:

"Omo OBO no dey rest...what a loveable guy."

npuevents:

"How many people walked Davido in? I saw about 15 I hope there are three tables reserved for his crew! Oh waoh !"

17_morals:

"Baddest always there for his friends ❤️❤️"

samcash10:

"Without money in life you are useless."

itz_miz_emi:

"Everywhere too choke oooo, this money na all of us go get "

E-money makes grand entrance at birthday party

Popular billionaire, E-money bragged that his 40th birthday party would be a movie, and the event was nothing short of that.

E-money made a grand entrance with his arrival at the party as he was conveyed into the venue in a Rolls Royce.

Not only did he come in the expensive vehicle, but he showed up in the middle of the party via an underground space with his wife and sons.

