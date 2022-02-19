A woman identifies as Arashow has taken to social media to call out actress Iyabo Ojo for daring to throw shades at her because they are no longer friends

Iyabo who is still friends with the woman's ex-hubby had earlier taken to social media to celebrate him on his birthday

According to Arashow, she has no problem with Iyabo celebrating her ex-husband, but the actress is wrong for being her ex's friend by force

A businesswoman identified as Arashow has taken to social media to drag Iyabo Ojo over the content of her post on her ex-husband's birthday.

The actress had wished a certain Orlando a happy birthday and despite the lovely caption, she ended it with a shade telling people who did not like that she has Orlando's back to drink a poisonous substance.

Don't throw shades at me

In a post sighted on Instagram, Orlando's ex-wife, Arashow went on a live session to address Iyabo Ojo.

Arashow noted that at different times, she has had to shut down rumours that Iyabo and her ex are dating and also knew that the actress would post him on his birthday.

However, the businesswoman noted that guilty conscience was what made Iyabo add the shade to the post and called the actress out for saying something like that because they stopped being friends.

Arashow also added that as Orlando's friend, Iyabo should not throw shades at her or say things about her.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

nekkahlee:

"Yoruba actresses and people’s husbands sha."

herexcellencyrayhl:

"Yoruba actresses them no get shame you go famz the wife till you pursue them for husband house come automatically become the man best friend."

b.l.a.c.k_godd:

"Madam just move on!!!"

bennysouzamedia:

"When will women realise no man is worth this dance of shame?"

poshyinkus:

"They will divorce and still go after other peoples husbands na wa."

