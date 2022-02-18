Don Jazzy has taken to social media with his own version of the 'Drop It' challenge which has taken over social media

The Mavin boss was seen in the company of three other people as they dropped to their knees in different parts of his beautiful house

While many people simply laughed at the seriousness on Don Jazzy's face in the video, others hailed him for coming through

One male celebrity you can be sure to find in almost every ongoing social media challenge is Don Jazzy and he did not disappoint with the recent one he participated in.

The Mavin boss shared a video on his page where he was seen with three other individuals who joined him in different parts of his huge mansion.

Don Jazzy doing 'Drop It' challenges with his people Photo credit: @donjazzy

For every time the music hit the right note, Don Jazzy and his crew bent to their knees. It is worthy of mention that the Mavin boss got into character with both his knees and face.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

evaxalordiah:

"I just know someone farted in the process of filming this."

bomaakpore:

"Oh lawd."

officialblessingceo:

"Ur face for me . It’s not that serious na."

hellenwatkiins:

"I love it❤️"

ajayi_crowder_comedy:

"Boss your face over show @donjazzy."

carina.jacob:

"see them agbaya"

iam_bwoyranky66:

"My baba done enter the challenge "

officialbovi:

"Pls whos d best table tennis player in your area? I wan use left ply am."

iamdencia:

"The girl in black sis got body."

Sick man prays for Don Jazzy after receiving N1.2m

The sick man Don Jazzy helped with the balance of N1.2 million for his surgery reached out to the music producer on social media.

The celebrity music star gifted a young lady, @Hillbaby4 the N1.2 million balance needed for her father’s surgery after she begged for funds on social media.

In the video, @Hillbaby4's dad called out to Don Jazzy and prayed earnestly that God will reward and always come through for him.

His family members were also sighted and heard in the video as they prayed together for the Mavin boss.

