Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Pere recently revealed the top colleagues during the Shine Ya Eye season that he still holds dear to his heart

The actor hosted a question and answer segment on his Instagram story channel and a fan asked him who his top eight favourite ex-housemates are

Surprisingly, Maria who was his love interest on the show didn't make the cut, while Whitemoney whom he waged full war against was mentioned

Big Brother Naija star, Pere held a question and answer session on his Instagram page, and curious fans used the opportunity to ask questions.

A particular fan decided to find out if the actor has a list of top favourites housemates during his season and asked him to mention eight.

Maria was Pere's love interest during the Shine Ya Eye season Photo credit: @whitemoney/@pereegbiofficial/@queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Without wasting time, Pere listed Cross, Whitemoney, Liquorose, Saskay, Emmanuel, Angel, Queen, and Tega.

One surprising fact is the fact that Maria did not make the list, seeing as she was Pere's love interest in the house.

Not only that, Whitemoney who the actor saw as a major competitor and threat in the house came second on the favourites list.

Pere also noted that the rest of the ex-housemates he did not mention are on their own.

See the post below:

Pere did not list Maria on his top favourite colleagues. Photo credit: @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

Pere woos queen on social media

BBNaija Queen got the attention of her fellow ex-housemate Pere on social media. In fact, Pere could not help but gush over her.

Queen shared a photo of herself rocking a body-hugging short white dress. The reality star then put her backside on display.

As expected, Queen's followers stormed her comment section to gush over her. Pere was one of the persons who hailed the reality star.

Pere called Queen a fine babe while using a fire emoji to show how daring her beauty is. Responding to Pere, Queen called him her first love and asked him to woo her.

Maria says several men are in her DM

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star disclosed the huge number of male suitors that come for her from time to time.

Maria said her DM is filled with male suitors who want her to be their woman but she can't listen to the offers because she's got a man.

Some Nigerians blasted the reality star for her statement.

Source: Legit.ng