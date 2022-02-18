Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Gifty Powers has asked a very important question after Annie Idibia showed off her N50m Valentine's Day gift

The reality star noted that she does not have any problem with people receiving money from their loved ones

Gifty however questioned why the receiver hides their own account balance by blurring it out or covering it

As Annie Idibia continues to bask in the euphoria of being N50m richer, Big Brother Naija star, Gifty Powers has raised an observation.

When Annie shared screenshots of the bank alerts she got from 2baba, she decided to cover the part that displayed her final account balance.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, Gifty disclosed that she has no problem with people receiving monetary gifts from their loved ones.

However, she asked why people decide to cover their account balance after receiving credit alerts and showing it off online.

Gifty also made sure to point out that her question is a genuine one and she wants to know the reason or confirm if it is a trend.

"I don't have a problem with people receiving bank alerts from their loved ones but my question is, why do they always cover their account balance? Please this isn't a sarcastic question. I just want to know the reason behind it, abi na trend?"

See the post below:

What do you want to do with the balance?

Gifty's post made the rounds on social media and sparked reactions online. Read some of the comments gathered below:

lannis____:

"Na who don get alert from lover b4 fit answer this question."

cutieme744:

"Just mention Annie's name abeg"

evelyn____xx:

"What do you want to do with the balance? They showed you what they want you to see."

muna_chimsooo:

"Mention Annie Idibia with your chest "

ceemplybecca:

"Gifty and not minding her business na 5&6."

veevyane__:

"They should show their account balance so you’ll know if you should respect them or not? Abi what do you need the account balance for?"

