Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has been spotted at different times, in different photos on his Instagram page rocking signature bathroom slippers

Even though the actor did not wear the footwear outside his house, it appears that he loves to wear that particular bathroom slippers

While some people do not see it as a big deal, others could not help but make remarks insinuating that Zubby has a special deal

Popular actor Zubby Michael is known for his extravagant lifestyle which he flaunts unapologetically on social media.

A blog recently got people talking after pointing out different instances that show that the actor loves a particular set of bathroom slippers that he wears.

Zubby Michael poses in different photos with his bathroom slippers Photo credit: @zubbymichael

A quick look through Zubby's Instagram page shows that despite the fact that he can afford different sets of slides since he is wealthy, he chooses to stick with his bathroom slippers at home.

Even when the actor entertained visitors in his home, his signature bathroom slides were spotted in photos.

See photos and videos below:

Zubby Michael and a guest featuring his signature footwear.

Zubby hosted Yul Edochie and despite his shirt and jeans, paired it with his bathroom slippers.

Zubby lounging at home in his blue and white slippers.

Another video captures the actor sitting on the stairs, wearing the same slippers.

There is no limit to where Zubby's slippers can follow him.

Reactions

enegreat:

"Maybe na inside d slippers the tin dey."

bobbyv484:

"Leave am o, na em juju be that o."

porsche_anderson:

"Na there the jazz Dey."

billy.mayo.100:

"Na him soap be that"

iam_daxstan:

"Bathroom slippers wey cost like 5k"

prettysaints:

"When we were little, they will send us back, if we had on bathroom slippers."

