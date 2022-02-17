For Valentine's day, actor Kunle Afod decided to think outside the box as he gave his wife a new motorcycle

The actor in the video he shared revealed that he already bought his wife a car and while others are going on trips and sending cakes, he can't go beyond what he got her

Afod's wife Desola was thrilled with the gift as she publicly thanked her husband, fans of the actor also commended him for the thoughtful gift

While many women were getting flown out and spoiled with different gifts and luxury items, Kunle Afod's wife got an unconventional Valentine's Day present.

The actor took to his Instagram page with a video where he proudly showed off the brand new motorcycle he got his wife.

Kunle Afod' wife appreciates her Valentine's Day gift Photo credit: @kunleafod

Source: Instagram

Afod himself in the video noted that other people gave their spouses special treats but since he already bought his woman a car, a motorcycle seemed perfect.

He however noted that he has no idea what she will use the gift for, but he has done his own part seeing as that's what he could afford.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"The Val gift for my madam @desolaafod. Na wetin I fit give be that. Love you endlessly."

Watch the video below:

The actor's wife also took to her personal Instagram page with the video as she thanked her man.

"Thank you so much my love."

Nigerians react

iam_shankorasheed:

"Dispatch for distribution ❤️"

gen.abacha:

"What a kind gesture, she will add this to her collection and can serve the purpose of delivery for her business."

yommieadeleke:

"Very nice and considerate man, this will help her in her business, you are always a good and responsible husband Kunle."

omowunmi_alimat:

"When you know your wife is a hustler I love this May God bless you more sir."

officalblessing1654:

"He really know what the wife needed, with this Nigeria go slow, thank so very much jare. God bless you, she really appreciate it❤️"

Stephanie Coker surprises husband with designer watch

Popular media personality Stephanie Coker was not only on the receiving end on Valentine's day as she made sure to put a smile on her husband's face as well.

In a video sighted on her page, her husband had his palms over his eyes as she dropped a package on his lap.

Even before opening the box, Stephanie's husband already knew that it was a designer wristwatch and he was too stunned to speak as he eventually brought the item out.

Source: Legit.ng