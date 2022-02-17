Tonto Dikeh's son King Andre has turned six and in her tradition of going all out for her child, the actress pulled huge strings

Beyond birthday decorations and huge cakes, Tonto secured her son's future by buying him land in Scotland which automatically conferred the 'Lord' title on her child

The mum of one also made sure to note that planning her son's future is important to her and he will grow up to see all that she has done

Tonto Dikeh's son, King Andre, has become a Lord on his 6th birthday courtesy of his mum who is relentless in giving him the best in life.

The actress who had been counting down to her son's day shared a video of the birthday preparation and decoration on her Instagram page.

Tonto Dikeh gives son grand gift on 6th birthday Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

"BIG 6 prep.. ITS ALL SO SURREAL I REALLY DO HAVE A CHILD, still like a dream. It’s how much love in my heart for this little man for me. I can’t believe we made it here so soon, so effortless!! I AM TRULY BLESSED!!"

Watch video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tonto also showed off the huge cakes that have been purchased to complete the birthday.

Lord King Andre

The biggest birthday present Tonto got her son this year is a land in faraway Scotland, and the deeds came with a Lord title, with a tree planted in his honour and name.

The actress also disclosed that she stopped living for herself a long time ago, and when her son grows up, he will realise that she lived all her life for him.

"WHEN YOU GROW UP YOU GONNO REALIZE I LIVED FOR YOU. I stopped living for me along time ago, I am alive to set your Future Right. Congratulations MY “LORD” @kingandre_dikeh @kingandredikehfoundation."

"Planning your future has been the most important event for me. FOR THIS YEAR I GO MY BABY @kingandre_dikeh a piece of SCOTTLAND REAL ESTATE and his Deeds came with a TITLE AS ‘LORD’ and a Tree planted in his honor and Name. I am so proud of how far we have come as a team. A big thanks to My girl @glogeworld and my uncle @snoopdogg for helping me get this lifetime real estate investment."

Tonto gifts son real-life star as birthday gift

Nollywood star, Tonto Dikeh, is no doubt gunning for the world's best mother and her grand gesture towards her only child, King Andre, on his 5th birthday was proof of that.

The humanitarian took to social media to unveil the jaw-dropping gift she got for her son, a real-life star up in the sky.

In her caption, Dikeh explained that King Andre who turned a year older on February 17 had quite a number of things she could only dream of as a child. Having thought of what to gift him, opted for a star to celebrate the little man.

Source: Legit.ng