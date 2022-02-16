The much anticipated Valentine's day was greeted with oppression for single, epistles, and beautiful exchange of gifts

Legit.ng asked its female readers on Twitter to pick who they would have loved as a date among Wizkid, RMD, and footballer Maduka Okoye

Wizkid won the poll, closely followed by veteran actor, RMD and handsome footballer, Maduka Okoye who was the toast of many few weeks ago

Valentine's day was well celebrated in Nigeria as people, even celebrities went out of their way to show undiluted love for their significant others.

Legit.ng however decided to find out on Twitter which male celebrity would have made the cut if their female fans were allowed to pick them as a Valentine date.

Wizkid is first choice for Nigerian female fans Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@mofedamijo/@madukaokoye

Source: Instagram

A poll was put up on Twitter with three yummy and well sought after men, Wizkid, RMD and Maduka Okoye put forward as top three choices.

See the post below:

Wizkid wins

One would have thought that it would have been a fierce and tough competition seeing as the three options have a fair share of female crushes on the table.

Wizkid won the poll with 34.2% as most female fans would have loved to have him as their Valentine's date.

Nollywood veteran, RMD came second with 22.8% and footballer, Maduke Okoye came third with 12.7%.

Some other ladies did not want any of the three options and would have gladly gone on a date with Davido and Falz.

Davido spark curiosity with Valentine's day purchase

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido also joined in the extravagant spending that took over social media on February 14.

According to details on the receipt, Davido purchased two luxury items, one of which was a designer bag and the total money that dropped from him was about N11.6m.

While some fans hailed Davido seeing as he likes to spend money, others could not help but wonder if the items were Valentine gifts for his baby mamas, Sophia and Chef Chioma.

Apart from showing off the receipt, Davido also captured the moment he made payment for the items in foreign currency.

