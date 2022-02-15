Actress Mercy Johnson was pleasantly surprised when her husband who isn't a romantic got her gifts for Valentine's Day

The mum of four was summoned by her husband into the living room and she blushed and became shy on seeing her gifts

Mercy is elated that her husband seems to be improving on the romantic side and also bragged about having a strong influence on him

Popular actress Mercy Johnson was also not left out of the Valentine's Day celebration as her husband surprised her.

The movie star shared a video on her page which showed the moment she was summoned to receive her gifts.

Mercy Johnson's husband surprises her Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

I'm rubbing off on him

In the video, Mercy's businessman hubby arranged a car, a box of gift, cake, and flower on the table and called on his wife who took a while to come out.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Mercy made it to the sitting room with her last child hanging onto her neck upside down. The actress became shy as she blushed on seeing her hubby with the flower.

After the flower, Mercy received the note that came with the gift and her husband opened a concealed box which was full of money made into a symbol.

The businessman jokingly noted that he knows that his wife likes money.

Mercy captioned the post:

"I am really rubbing off on him I am the romantic one oo but he seems to be improving ❤️@instagram please assist with his page and Happy Valentine babe.Love always @princeodiokojie ❤️"

Watch the video below:

Reactions

nancyisimeofficial:

"Divine was going to be a boy then changed her mind❤️"

richaelmercyoffical:

"He is so romantic he said I know you like money ❤️❤️"

dynamic_ann:

"But why did I watch it more than once it’s like I too love love ❤️❤️❤️"

queeny_jo:

"It’s the baby’s position on Mercy’s head for me sha….Love is beautiful."

kweenc2nice:

"Awwwww❤️❤️..love is sweet ooh when money enter love is sweeter."

prince_airrick:

"Ishan man don bend o. . Love is a beautiful thing ❤️"

Stephanie Coker buys hubby designer watch for Valentine's Day

Popular media personality, Stephanie Coker, was not only on the receiving end on Valentine's Day as she made sure to put a smile on her husband's face as well.

In a video sighted on her page, her husband had his palms over his eyes as she dropped a package on his lap.

Even before opening the box, Stephanie's husband already knew that it was a designer wristwatch and he was too stunned to speak as he eventually brought the item out.

Source: Legit.ng