The much anticipated Valentine's Day is here and Nigerians are going over and out to celebrate their loved ones

Actress Toyin Abraham was not left out as she took to social media to reiterate her love for her husband

The mum of one also shared a compilation video of both throwback and recent photos of herself and her husband

In the spirit of Valentine's Day, award-winning Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham has celebrated her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Toyin is well known for using every opportunity to praise and gush over her man, and the actress did not disappoint.

Toyin Abraham celebrates hubby on Valentine's Day Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

The mum of one on her Instagram page shared a video compilation of different photos and videos of herself and her man with a Shola Allyson soundtrack about love playing in the background.

As expected, the mum of one reiterated her love for her husband.

"I Love you Oko mi @kolawoleajeyemi ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

See the post below:

Nigerians react

enioluwaofficial:

"Today na today; what am I doing online sef!"

mo_bimpe:

"Beautiful, happy Val’s day my family."

bira_foods:

"Thank you for keeping the caption short for Single Pringles like me Love you Mummy Ire and Daddy Ire❤️❤️❤️ Forever to go."

tutu_berry01:

"God!!! So emotional……. Devil will not truncate your peace of mind. God has already perfected all that concerns you and nothing will go wrong in Jesus name. You inspire me a lot. God bless your home "

tijani_mufliah:

"Ehh God whenMore years together"

anjys_temmy:

"The glow up❤️"

uchennannanna

"Happy Valentine’s Day daddy Ire and Mommy Ire❤️❤️"

johnboscoofficial:

"So una don even dey together from the trenches, true love❤️"

Toyin Abraham pens epistle about hubby

Ace Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham shared some amazing attributes of her loving husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Toyin took to her Instagram page to drop a lengthy note about her man and maintained that he is never intimidated by anything about her.

She made the statement with some witnesses who can attest to her husband's positive sides. The actress added that her husband gives her peace and allows her to do her things.

