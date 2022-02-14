Popular interior designer Ehi Ogbebor kicked off her Valentine’s Day celebration several hours before the official date

Ehi’s happily announced that her lover instructed her to pack bags as they head out to a special location for the lover’s day celebration

Upon arrival at the venue, the interior designer flooded her page with cute photos from the room which was already decorated with rose petals

Popular interior designer and MC Oluomo’s ex, Ehi Ogbebor, is among those who are determined to have an enjoyable time during Valentine’s season.

The wealthy businesswoman announced via posts shared on Instagram that her lover instructed her to pack a piece of luggage for a trip to an undisclosed location.

Ehi Ogbebor and lover go on romantic trip for Valentine. Photo: @ceosayavethinterios_and_hotel

Source: Instagram

Ehi happily shared videos of her boxes on her Instastory channel as she talked about obeying the words of her lover.

Shortly after, the interior designer returned to Instagram with pictures as she told fans that she and her lover have arrived at the spot for the Valentine’s Day celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Ehi’s room had already been decorated with rose petals and balloons.

See her posts below:

Reactions

thehundtfamily said:

"One of the real woman I know always love you sis keep been you."

ogechiezeoha said:

"Am so happy that you are happy my QUEEN and may this happiness remain forever❤️."

dubemjennifer said:

"Am soo happy that you are happy and may this happiness never depart your face my Queen,oga is too blessed to have you in his life❤️."

pretty_ojay said:

"Lover girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️ cnt wait to see how boo boo will suprise you."

amarachiigidimbah said:

"To get boo no dey hard Ehi ,her own na Goodnight Tunde , Good morning Ola, Mama abeg show other sisters the way , cold dey street."

Mercy Johnson gets new N2.7 million engagement ring from hubby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Okojie got many gushing ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Mercy’s husband presented her with a new diamond engagement ring in an adorable video shared on her Instagram page.

The mother of four explained that she requested the ring from her husband and he came through for her.

Source: Legit.ng