Popular actress, Mercy Johnson, recently switched things up by dressing like popular media personality, Denrele Edun

The mum of four who is working on a new project shared photos of herself in distressed pants, a jacket and huge boots to match

Media personality, Denrele Edun, who is known for such an eccentric style, reached out to the actress who tagged him her role model

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, 'bodies' any role she finds herself in and she recently had to bring out the 'Denrele Edun' in her.

The actress who announced that she's working on a project shared photos of herself looking gangster in distressed jeans, a jacket, huge black boots, and tinted hair.

Mercy Johnson calls Denrele Edun her role model Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie/@denrele_edun

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

You're my role model

Seeing the post, media personality, Denrele Edun took to the comment section to tell the actress that the look is particular to him. He also gave her permission to carry on.

"My denim jacket and distressed pants, my boots even my cropped top! When are you returning them oooooooooo? Wait, Purity says I should tell you to keep them! Oya, go on soun! "

In a reply to him, Mercy said that since Denrele is her role model, the way of dressing is her new way of life.

"You be my role model now ❤️❤️ this is my new way of life jor My rele❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Nigerians react to Mercy's look

toyin_abraham:

"Alaye @mercyjohnsonokojie."

realmercyaigbe:

"This your look issa ga ju."

estherene:

"My super talented sister, always willing and ready to give it all nice one Mrs Okojie @mercyjohnsonokojie."

didiekanem:

"That’s right can’t wait."

davis0b0:

"Trouble in China ❤️"

Source: Legit.ng