Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, announced her engagement to the love of her life a few days ago on social media

Fans and colleagues have celebrated and congratulated the much-loved movie director, but some people went the extra length

Some fans of Adetiba took to her fiancee, Oscar Heman-Ackah's page to warn him about how he should treat their fave

Much loved Nigerian filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, threw social media into wild jubilation on Wednesday, February 9, after she announced her engagement.

Adetiba is set to get married to her Ghanaian-Nigerian lover, Oscar Heman-Ackah soon, and some people have taken it upon themselves to get him to behave right.

Kemi Adetiba's lover gets warning from her fans Photo credit: @kemiadetiba/@oscarhemanackah

Take care of her

On the same day Kemi dropped her announcement on social media, Oscar also shared a photo where he noted that he was starting a new journey.

"Here’s to New Beginnings."

See the post below:

While many people took to the comment section to hail Oscar, some fans of Adetiba urged him to treat their fave well.

See the warnings dropped below:

izu9ja:

"In-law abeg take care of our sister oo we nor wan hear stories... Say na so u shoot bird em mama fly away o Abeg o na our kemi o we nor dey use her play for Naija o thank you Happy married life in advance. "

kemmydee:

"You have chosen to do life with our Gold. Please treat her like a queen that she is. You are now our brother. We will love you almost as much as we love her. Thank you, kindly."

Source: Legit.ng