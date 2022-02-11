Singer Portable could hardly hold back his excitement after he received not only expensive but original diamond earrings from fans

In a video sighted online, the authenticity of the jewellery was being confirmed on Portable's ears as he begged people not to remove it

Portable also noted that his new earrings are not like the fake ones he used to wear as he thanked the people who gave him the gift

Fast rising Nigerian act, Portbale has started receiving gifts from his numerous fans and he's totally excited about it.

In a video which has made the rounds on social media, the singer was seen in a room full of people as he kept announcing that his fans had blessed him.

Portable's fans buy him new expensive earrings Photo credit: @goaaipmilltv/portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable, who called his earrings ice, urged people not to steal them from him because they are original and different from the fake ones he used to wear.

Before bowing as a sign of appreciation to the person who brought the gift, Portable reiterated that the earrings were not sold to him but rather given to him to chill with the big boys.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

comedian_emkay:

"I somehow like this guy sha ❤️"

expensivewoola_dmw:

"Na everything them de give portable."

christian.id.182:

"Zahzoo just dey trend anyhow.... More grace bro."

i_am_miday08:

"He is looking fresh compare to before "

____kelvo:

"Omo Street boy don make am."

osho_me_na_fe:

"This zazu Dey use soap jare."

Portable shows off his beautiful wife and son

Nigerian singer Portable has a beautiful woman and son, and he decided to share the information on social media.

The fast-rising act flooded his Instagram story channel with videos of moments spent with his family.

One of the videos showed Portable's wife and son chilling with him, and the singer got his cute son to smile by chanting his name.

Another video showed Portable and his woman getting all lovey-dovey as the singer hyped her up. Portable's partner also reciprocated the love and took to her TikTok account with one of the videos as she gushed over her man.

Source: Legit.ng