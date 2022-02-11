For most Nigerian celebrities, it took a lot of hard work over the years in their careers to finally find themselves on the soft side of life

For people like Olamide and Wizkid, the world literally watched them glow-up from young musicians into the superstars that they are today

Fans on social media have had a good laugh at how some of their favourites used to look before coming into the spotlight

The throwback photos of popular Nigerian musicians has confirmed to fans that money plays an important role in shaping one's life.

Nigerians recently had a good laugh on Twitter with the thread of throwback photos of singers like Wizkid, Davido, Falz, Timaya, Burna Boy, and others.

Throwback photos of favourite celebrities Photo credit: @Sheddy_pikin

These musicians are now superstars in their own rights and it is hard to picture that they once looked like the broke but younger version of thmselves.

For some of them as well, their handsomeness did not manifest until they started eating good, making money and rolling with the big boys.

A young man on Twitter identified as Sheddypikin dropped the thread. The thread also showed new acts, Ckay, Rema, Fireboy, and Bella Shmurda.

See the post below:

Davido's lawyer, Prince whose throwback photo is a popular meme on social media also made the list.

Reactions

@miracleezennaya:

"Oxlade own was it necessary??"

@firstsonner:

"Always, Money will bring out the inner beauty in you."

@Muyideen_Sulaim:

"That Wizkid school trouser mad ooo."

@IfechukwuEgede

"The only wey change na camera oo, use itel snap Wizkid nah and see him face. Money good!!"

@IamKennedyJr:

"In other words, na money dey make person fine."

@kingdrill7:

"See as ckay resemble gospel singer."

Actress Chioma Akpotha shares throwback photo

Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha took fans on a trip down memory lane as she gave them an idea of what she looked like as a baby.

The actress posted a video collage of pictures that document her transformation from a baby to the adult version of herself.

In the caption of the post, Chioma expressed her gratitude to the Lord while submitting that he has been with her all the way.

