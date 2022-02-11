Big Brother Naija star, Maria, was recently featured in an advert for a skincare brand and Nigerians are not pleased with it

The advert showed Maria who is light-skinned walking through a crowd of dark-skinned people who were blown away by her skin

Just like many other Nigerians, Davido's first baby mama, Sophia slammed the advert and pointed out that in 2022 such an idea shouldn't exist

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Maria, was recently featured in an advert for a skincare brand and the idea behind it did not go down well with Nigerians.

The advert which has been released on social media saw Maria walk through a crowd of dark-skinned men, women, and children who could not get over how great her light skin looked.

Nigerians agree with Sophia's take on Maria's skin brand advert

Source: Instagram

Sophia Momodu wades in

Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu was one of the several people who condemned the advert and the idea behind it.

According to her, in 2022, kids and people should not be made to see light skin as superior, the way the brand portrayed it.

She went on to point out that favourite international celebrities get tanned constantly because they want melanin.

Sophia added that dark-skinned children, women and men should not be brainwashed into wanting to change their skin colour for any reason.

Nigerians react

rayo_babe:

"Finally!!!! Nigerians are waking up."

0j0nugwa:

"She’s so right on this one!!! We all need to be comfortable in our skin!!!!"

eileen_brown1:

"Why is everyone in the video dark ???nonsense advert."

princessjecinta2:

"Go mama imade, you so right boo!! Love ya. She is speaking fact on this one no cap."

cest_moi_betsyikeme:

"Never seen anything more ridiculous than that AD."

