Getting into the fit lifestyle is hard work and for most Nigerian celebrities, the unavailability of time while pursuing their careers is enough reason to quit or not start.

Some of them have however defied all odds and are battling with other Nigerians to get their summer bodies on check.

Davido and others love to show off their tremendous workout progress. Photo credit: @nancyisimeofficial/@davido/@tiwasavage

From sharing workout routine videos to sharing motivational photos, we can only hope that these celebs do not fall off the train.

Legit.ng brings you some Nigerian celebrities who inspire us with their journey and dedication to a healthy lifestyle

1. Kate Henshaw

The veteran actress is in her fifties but she looks nothing like it, all thanks to exercise and healthy eating.

Kate shares her workout sessions on different social media platforms and if seeing her clear every routine does not motivate you, nothing will.

2. Davido

Davido's current dedication to losing weight, bulking up and getting his abs is second to none. He has also steadily been updating fans about his tremendous progress.

According to the singer, his current lifestyle has pushed him to be the best version of himself.

3. Nancy Isime

The media personality is pretty and many people admire her banging body which takes a lot of workout routine to maintain.

Nancy uses her workout videos as a source of daily motivation to her numerous fans.

4. Adunni Ade

Adunni Ade shocked many Nigerians when she recently lost a lot of weight. The actress has made it clear that her health required the change and she looks great regardless.

Looks like we will finally get the Adunni Ade that took over our movie industry years ago.

5. Eniola Badmus

The actress does not share her workout routines on social media, but her drastic weight loss stirred reactions on social media.

Eniola who has always been a plus-sized woman now looks snatched and her story is inspiring.

6. Tiwa Savage

The singer recently joined the fitness train, even though some fans didn't understand why she needed to still keep fit.

Tiwa is constantly going from one continent to another, but still makes out time to maintain her stunning figure and health of course.

It's great to see that our Nigerian stars are also self-appointed fitness and healthy lifestyle ambassadors.

