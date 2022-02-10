Early Valentine: DJ Ecool and Siblings Move Mum to Tears As They Surprise Her With Brand New Car
- Entertainer DJ ECool and his siblings recently moved their mum to tears when she sighted her early Valentine's day gift
- In a video shared on his page, the celebrity DJ showed the moment his mum got her keys as his siblings cheered on
- The old woman who was both shocked and surprised could not believe it despite the fact that she had the car key in her hand
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Valentine's day is fast approaching but it is not just made for lovers and partners, even parents deserve to be shown love.
Celebrity disc jockey, DJ Ecool recently took to his Instagram page with a heartwarming video of his mum setting her eyes on her early Valentine gift.
According to Ecool, he and his siblings came together to buy their mum a brand new car.
It's a boy: Excitement rocks social media as BBNaija's Bambam and Teddy A reveal they are expecting 2nd child
The DJ's mum could not believe her eyes as she held the key and could not stop herself from breaking down out of joy.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
"We love you mom! ❤️❤️ Early Valentines gift! cc: @jrpimping @queenteddy @eddievoom @kennyvocals."
Watch the video below:
Reactions
chinonsoarubayi:
"Congratulations mama this is amazing @queenteddy @jrpimping nice one guys "
femilawson_:
"This was cute, love your mother’s while they here❤️❤️"
sholebrown20:
"She was crying every mother deserves to be gifted men they have pass through allot just to make sure there kid are successful god bless every mother out there ❤️"
iyaduduke:
"Awwww you guys!!! She deserves Well done aunty."
official_ikechukwu:
" e is really cool "
pagebyu_snelregisterednurse:
"Congratulations to her "
deeladols:
"She deserves it... good job guys."
DJ Ecool welcomes first child
Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Ecool, witnessed a life-changing moment and he took to social media to share the experience with his fans and followers.
Ronke Odusanya's baby daddy resurfaces, tenders public apology for requesting DNA test on their daughter
The entertainer on his Instastory recounted his experience after witnessing the birth of his first child.
The celebrity DJ in an Instastory post explained that he used to think he was a man but he had a complete change of thought after he joined his woman in the delivery room.
According to him, being in the delivery room is the only true rite of passage into manhood.
Source: Legit.ng