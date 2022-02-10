Davido recently performed at a club in Dubia and while the crowd had a good time, a female fan back home was not pleased

According to the lady identified as Sugarbaby, there are some invitations the singer should decline since he is O2 material

In a reply to her, Davido asked if he should have declined a job of over N100m which will only see him drink and dance in the club

A female fan of Davido thinks that he is at that point in his career where he should turn down invites to perform.

In a post sighted online, the singer was seen on a stage performing to an excited crowd at what seemed to be a club.

Davido has replied to a fan who expressed displeasure over his recent gig Photo credit: @davido

The fan identified as Sugerbaby pointed out that since Davido is O2 arena material, he shouldn't have accepted the gig.

Davido replies

In a short reply to Sugarbaby, Davido asked if he should have said no to N104m just to dance and drink at a nightclub in Dubai.

Nigerians react

thesoyinkaseun:

"Lol, broke people giving unsolicited opinions to rich people would always be funny."

omahfitness:

"He behaves like an Igbo man, no pride in money matters. Every penny counts!"

rikkygirl:

"Some fans and their yeye entitlements sef mscheeew‍♀️"

princess_eko_11:

"Poor people always have advice for the Rich."

drdolorofficial:

"You go help OBO pay him bills?"

official_samvail:

"So performing in such club in Dubai is degrading? I no blame you I blame Dubai visa wey easy like pure water…"

frosh_eleniyan01:

"How you get mind Dey advise billionaire self ??"

Fans knock lady who complained about Davido's weight loss

Davido is basking in his newfound hobby, exercise, and it's working wonders for him as he does not hesitate to share his progress.

The singer's fans are also here for the transformation as their fave looks good, but a young lady expressed her dissatisfaction.

The lady who revealed that she does not like the new Davido also questioned those who have been encouraging him.

Other fans of Davido did not waste time in dishing out appropriate replies and reactions to the lady's complaint.

