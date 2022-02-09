Fast rising act, Portable recently put a huge smile on his father's face after gifting the old man a car

The singer's gesture warmed the hearts to many who commended him for taking care of his family instead of impressing social media

Portable also used the opportunity of show off his lookalike dad and handsome younger brother in the video he shared

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable has sparked reactions on social media after he bought a car for his loving father.

The singer took to his Instagram page with a photo and video of the moment his father received the car in the midst of family and friends.

Portable shows off his dad and brother Photo credit: @portablebaybe

Portable's dad could not help but sport a huge smile on his face as his son showed him off and teased him about how good he looks.

The singer also showed off his younger brother with so much pride and used the opportunity to advise Nigeriana to hustle so that they can buy their parents cars as well.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

While many people commended the singer for doing right by his family, others gushed over how much he looks like his dad.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

adekunbiiii:

"Awwwwwwww I literally laughed last slide. Zazuu daddy is sooo handsome"

marylove7104:

"God bless you for remembering your family more money in Jesus name."

vivianpreshy:

"Zazuu daddy looking cute "

yetundebakare:

"God bless you abundantly "

_rubybankz:

"All I see here is love ❤️And it’s an everlasting one."

nohpheesat:

"I’m sure the father would never expect it to be him that’ll make him proud."

asiwajulerry:

"His mentality is changing a lot these days, calm and not in the headlines over rubbish too. I hope he keeps it going this way."

the_kiki2:

"He appreciates home, and that’s a big one. Girls will com and go but family stays."

Portbale shows off wife and son

Nigerian singer Portable has a beautiful woman and son, and he decided to share the information on social media.

The fast-rising act flooded his Instagram story channel with videos of moments spent with his family.

One of the videos showed Portable's wife and son chilling with him, and the singer got his cute son to smile by chanting his name.

Source: Legit.ng