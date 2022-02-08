Hours after Destiny Etiko went physical on her colleague, Lizzy Gold at a movie set, she has revealed that the entire drama was staged

Etiko shared another video where she and Lizzy cleared the air about the fight which already made the rounds on social media

Nigerians are however not shocked that the drama was a stunt as many pointed out the bad acting

Popular actress Destiny Etiko has finally revealed that the video where she physically confronted her colleague, Lizzy Gold was for her YouTube channel.

This came hours after the video made the rounds on social media even though most Nigerians did not believe it was real.

Destiny Etiko says her fight with Lizzy Gold was a joke Photo credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

The actress shared another video on her page where she and Lizzy addressed fans and both revealed that they were joking.

"Our work is play but we don’t play with our work @lizzygoldofficial."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

nkechiblessingsunday:

"Where are those I told to munch my comment and keep?"

diaademm:

"We didn’t believe."

okiki_adee:

"Asabahood actresses no dey okay at all as if we don’t know it’s a prank, with una poor acting skills, una wan deceive us."

kaylaaccessories:

"We been knew everything Na clout for Naija."

rita_of_grace:

"It's the people that joined them in the drama, filming and separating the fight that I blame. Mtcheeeeew!!!"

zazzie.of.the.goodlife:

"As if say we no know, Asaba scripted BS in the mud."

queenbuchiofficial:

"It's a lie they have settled the issue. Both of them unfollowed each other before but now they have followed each other back. Well if it's a joke you people should stop it let's know when you are serious."

