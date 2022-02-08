Davido has been sharing his weight loss and fitness journey with enthusiasm and fans are happy about his progress

One young lady however questioned why people continue to encourage the singer as she does not like his new physical appearance

Fans of the singer did not waste time in shutting the young lady down as they say that the transformation looks good on Davido

Popular singer, Davido is basking in his new found hobby, exercise and it's working wonders for him as the singer does not hesitate to share his progress.

Davido's fans are also here for the transformation as their fave looks good, but a young lady has expressed her dissatisfaction.

Fans say they love Davido's new look Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The lady who revealed that she does not like the new Davido questioned those who have been encouraging him.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Other fans of Davido did not waste time in dishing out appropriate replies and reactions to the lady's complain.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

keishawesley1_:

"After weight loss,he will start the body building routine… I AM HERE FOR IT✅✅"

midella.cakes:

“Me I don’t like it ooo” who are you ma?"

themargaret_sandy:

"Is he healthy ? Then shove your opinion where the sun don’t shine"

b.b_doll_:

"Abeg..he looks good this way abeg so edible."

mendyzel:

"He is a young man in his prime he should be fit as hell."

olu.tolaa:

"Your opinion doesn’t count! He looks good."

naija_rich_kids:

"He will lose fat before building muscles and bulk. Trust the process."

demzy_maam:

"If you're fat they will complain, if you lose weight they will complain, let him do what is best for his health."

Davido shows off progress after two weeks of exercise

Nigerian singer, Davido started reaping rewards of his dedication to his fitness journey just two weeks after he started.

The father of three shared a video of his progress on his Instagram story channel where he showed off his body.

Davido gushed over the fact that he was already seeing results in two weeks and also disclosed that his mental health has improved greatly.

Source: Legit.ng