Actress Ronke Odusanya's baby daddy, Jago caused quite a stir on social media almost one year ago after he requested for a DNA test on their daughter on grounds of infidelity

Despitr the fact that the little girl is literally his twin, Jago still needed proof before carrying out fatherly responsibilities on the child

Now, Jago had dropped a video on Instagram, apologizing profusely for asking for a DNA test and has now claimed the girl as his

Ronke Odusanya's baby daddy, Olanrewaju Saheed aka Jago has finally resurfaced after the court declared him wanted in December 2021.

The drama started from the fact that Jago insisted on carrying out a DNA test on their daughter, Oluwafifehanmi even though she is his carbon copy.

Ronke Odusanya's baby daddy says he owns their daughter Photo credit: @jago000007/@ronkeodusanya

According to Jago, the actress cheated on him during the course of their relationship and he cannot take the girl until he is sure he's her father.

She's mine

Jago has now taken to social media to clear the air over his request as he apologized for his demands almost one year ago.

He urged the public to know that Oluwafifehanmi is his daughter and he loves her so much with all his heart.

Ronke's baby daddy dropped a Yoruba proverb which insinuated that circumstances pushed him to request for a paternity test from the court.

He further reiterated his unconditional love for his child and promised to take care of her while apologizing and tagging the actress to the video.

See the post below:

"Oluwafifehunmi is my daughter Love her so much @ronkeodusanya."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

prettydamzel2:

"We obviously know she is let love lead pls ❤️❤️❤️❤️no perfect marriage."

oluwa_busola_xx:

"Men will stain your white after you don embarrass her finish."

babsdacitizen:

"It's your right to request for DNA , you don't need to apologise....its hard to trust those actress."

insta.fabs1:

"Baby that is his photocopy corny man."

am_ceemee:

"And she's gonna grow up to see someday that you her Father rejected her at first!!! You must be a joker."

