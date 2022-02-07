Media personality Frank Edoho has stirred massive reactions on social media after he announced that he is returning for series two of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

After a four-year break, Nigerians are set to enjoy the second series of the show that got people glued to their screens

Frank also expressed immense gratitude to everyone who hoped that he would return as the host a second time

Popular media personality Frank Edoho has sparked joy in a lot of Nigerians after announcing that he will be returning as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM) for the second time.

The show has been on a break for four years and people hoped over the years that he would return as the host still.

While making the announcement, Frank shared a short video where he revealed his comeback and also used the opportunity to thank fans who bet their hopes on him.

"Hey everyone. I assume you know by now that I have been offered the role of Host of WWTBAM Series 2. My immense gratitude goes to all of you for hoping that I get the job. Thank you for your kind wishes and felicitations. God bless you all."

At the time of this report, WWTBAM is currently trending on Twitter.

Nigerians react

@YinkaJegs:

"Wow! Congratulations super Frank!!"

@cypha1011:

"This is the only TV show I ever wanted to be on, thank God it’s back. And the boss man is back with it, exciting TV times is here again. Congratulations Chief Frank Edoho."

@Odogwu_Nomso:

"Congratulations Frank Edoho. The GOAT is back."

@drpenking:

"Congratulations egbon. No one would have done it better. But don’t take your newly acquired Twitter savaging to the show o."

@partreek911:

"We would have wanted no one else. Congratulations chief."

